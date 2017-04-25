Boxer Anthony Joshua donates glove to raise cash for Bradley Lowery

IBF heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua is the latest star to lend his support to battling youngster Bradley Lowery.

The 27-year-old boxing star has donated a signed boxing glove to raise funds to go towards treatment for little Bradley who is battling terminal cancer neuroblastoma.

An image of the signed glove has been posted on the Blackhall five-year-old's official Facebook page, Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma, and boxing fans are being asked to submit their bids for the item in the comments section.

Within an hour of it being posted today, already dozens of people have rushed to post their bids, with some reaching as high as £700.

Charitable fans are also able to leave bids on Twitter, with bidding due to finish on Monday at 5pm.

All proceeds will go to Bradley's cause.

The generous donation comes just days before Watford-born boxer Joshua's fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Staurday.