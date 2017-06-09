Bomb disposal unit at call centre after suspicious package found

A call centre on Wearside has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered.

Workers at npower at Rainton Bridge, in Houghton, have been seen in the car park of the Cygnet Way site this morning after being told to get out of the building.

Workers in the car park of npower at Rainton Bridge, in Houghton.

A number of police officers arrived at the scene after they were called shortly before 10am, with a bomb disposal unit now on site.

A worker who spoke to the Echo said: "Everyone has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

"There was a fire alarm and we had to get out.

"Police are all over. A lot of people are panicking."

Staff from npower leaving their office to go to Rainton Meadows Arena.

Another worker has said that all staff have been told to go to nearby Rainton Meadows Arena in the meantime.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are currently dealing with an incident in Houghton.

"At 9.45am this morning police were informed a suspect package had been found at npower in Cygnet Way.

"An cordon has been put in place as a precaution and staff have been evacuated.

Police at the npower offices at Rainton Bridge, in Houghton.

"It does not impact on the wider community at this time."

A spokeswoman for npower said: "We can confirm that a suspicious package was discovered on site this morning.

"The building was immediately evacuated and the appropriate emergency services called, who are currently on site assessing the situation.

"We will update you when we have more details."