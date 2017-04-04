Boldon football team ‘over the moon’ after sponsorship boost

A Boldon football team is celebrating after receiving a generous donation from its sponsor.

Boldon Colts Hajduk Under-11’s have received the backing of ISS Facilities Landscaping for a second year.

The company decided to donate £500 to provide the team with some new jackets - and the players couldn’t be happier.

Gavin Henderson, who coaches the squad alongside Dan Crooks said everyone was delighted that ISS Facilities Landscaping decided to give them their support once again.

He said: “For the last two years they have put something towards getting the team some kit. “Last year they paid for the steam’s strips.

“We need that type of thing to run teams as the overheads are more than we can bring in.

“Things like pitches, strips and training costs means that quite a bit of money goes into it.

“We need sponsorship and other ways to fundraise, and we can’t do it without people like ISS Facilities Landscaping.”

The team made up of 13 youngsters from across South Tyneside train once a week and play matches every Saturday.

Mr Henderson extended his thanks to the sponsor for coming on board to support them.

He added: “It is nice for them to show they are involved in the community in this way. “Their logo is on the strips and everyone is over the moon with the coats.”