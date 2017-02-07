Boldon - Down Your Way

John Gibson gave a detailed and interesting talk and presentation to members of The Boldon’s History Group in The Grey Horse last Tuesday.

His factual presentation covered naval history leading up to the sinking of the Bismarck and British ships engaged in tracking down the infamous German battleship at the beginning of the Second World War. Geoff Philips, vice-chairman, gave a vote of thanks to John for his exciting and illuminating talk, which everyone had thoroughly enjoyed. At the meeting on Tuesday, February, 28, Geraldine Straker will give a talk and presentation covering the Remaking Beamish Project.

Members of the memories group enjoying lunch in The Red Lion in West Boldon.

The Memories Group in West Boldon, sponsored by Greggs the Bakers, continues to hold very successful and well supported meetings each month in the parish hall. Members attending each meeting on the last Monday of each month look forward to the varied and nostalgic choice of subjects the group organisers have planned for discussion that day. Subjects are based on a different memory theme which they all share. During the morning tea, coffee and biscuits are served in a happy, relaxed and friendly atmosphere, which is greatly appreciated by all. Following the January meeting, the group enjoyed lunch together at The Red Lion in West Boldon.

West Boldon Lodge Environmental Centre is a unique education centre set within a thriving nature site. Friendly and knowledgeable staff run projects on site and across the region, including family events, adult training and volunteering and school visits. The centre will hold its annual quiz night on Friday, February 17, which this year will aim to use all proceeds to improve the wonderful woodland by planting new trees, buying new equipment to better maintain the woodland and much more. Doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz will begin at 7pm. For £2 per person you can take along a team of up to eight people to fight to win the quiz master title. Teams are asked to register beforehand to help with room layout and refreshment arrangements. To register your team, simply email or call the Lodge on 0191 536 4873 during office hours or email westboldonlodge@groundwork.org.uk.

Events coming up in the Parishes of St Nicholas, West Boldon, St George’s, East Boldon, and St Nicholas, Hedworth, next month will include A Musical Extravaganza, featuring The Harton Harmonisers, Brass Ensemble, Folk Groups and the Benefice Worship Group Choir on March 2. A pie and peas supper and quiz has been planned to take place at St Nicholas, Hedworth, on March 3 and Messy church will be at St Nicholas, Hedworth, on March 4. Also on Saturday, March 4, there will be a family and friends ramble around the Boldons, which will finish at St Nicholas Parish Hall in West Boldon. While you are welcome to attend any of these social activities some are admission by ticket only, available from church members.

New swimming lessons sessions are available at Boldon Community Centre in New Road, Boldon Colliery. An adult session takes place each Saturday from 9am to 11am followed by a family session from 11am to noon. There is also a session for adults on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm. Contact the centre on 5368085 for details.

Leading up to the visit to the Diocese by the Bishops of the Northern Province, St Nicholas Church in West Boldon will host a programme of events as part of the Talking Jesus Mission over the period of Thursday, March 2, to Sunday, March 5.

West Boldon Residents’ Association will hold its monthly meeting in The Wheatsheaf in West Boldon at 10am tomorrow. The Association will hold an Italian Night in Leonardo’s on Wednesday, February 15 , for members and friends and a fish and chips supper and Dutch Auction in The Wheatsheaf on Wednesday, March 22. Tickets are on sale from members of the association.