Boldon - Down Your Way

Pupils at Boldon School visited Powburn in November last year. In spite of really wet weather they still managed to have an amazing weekend with a full Saturday visit to Cragside followed by toasting marshmallows while singing around the blazing campfire and they had the wonderful experience of seeing the Supermoon in all its glory. After archery and other activities students sat down to a full Sunday lunch before heading back home.

Hedworth Lane School is now an Operation Encompass School. The school is very proud it is massively and well above average at the Secure Measure of Attainment, Comparing its results with primary schools in South Tyneside and Nationally, the school is very pleased with their results.

The primary school in Hedworth is running a programme of recycling, which will continue this term for anything electrical which can be carried to school in a carrier bag. Items such as kettles, toasters, DVD players etc will be collected to be recycled.

Forest Playschool will be running on Mondays from 12.45pm to 2.45pm and Fridays from 10am to noon at West Boldon Lodge Environmental Centre, near Testo’s roundabout on the western outskirts of West Boldon.This block begins from February 27 and costs £30 per child. Contact 0191 536 4873 or email westboldonlodge@groundwork.org.uk for further details.

Local Boldon Folk Band Seganainm will host the Folk Club in The Grey Horse in East Boldon this Thursday at 7.30pm. The following Thursday, February 9, the band and guest singers will perform at Boldon Cricket Club on Sunderland Road, East Boldon, at 8pm. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The new Junior Youth Club is now in full swing at Boldon Village Hall on North Road, Boldon Colliery, for eight to 11-year-olds. Opening times are Monday 4pm to 5pm, Thursday 4.30pm to 5.30pm and Sunday 4pm to 5pm. Any questions, ring 0191 5193631.

A quick reminder that there is always an open invitation to anyone wishing to join members of the Boldon’s History Society at any of the meetings on the last Tuesday of the month in the function room of the Grey Horse in East Boldon. Tonight’s speaker John Gibson will give a presentation on The Bismarck at 7pm. At the February 28 meeting Geraldine Straker’s subject will be Remaking Beamish Project.

At East Boldon Library in Boker Lane during the February half-term holiday, craft sessions and Lego will be held for children on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10am to noon. Storytots with story-themed crafts is held each Tuesday from 10am to 10.30am for children aged two to four and on Thursdays from 10am to 10.30am for babies up to one year old), Baby Bounce with rhymes and songs every Friday from 10am to noon. All are welcome to pop in and have a coffee at the weekly library coffee morning, join members of the Knit and Natter club or seek help or advice at Stan’s Age Concern Computer help service.