Boldon - Down Your Way

The very successful Helen Gibson Nursery in East Boldon will be able to offer some children a 30-hour place in the nursery from September.

Parents are welcome to contact the nursery to discuss this offer further. Parents who both work 16 hours or more may be able to access 30 hours education/child care for their child. Checks will be available soon through HMRC. The nursery also benefits from an out-of-school facility, which offers breakfast and after-school club for children who attend Helen Gibson Nursery School, East Boldon Infant School and East Boldon Junior School. Contact jparker@helengibsonnursery.co.uk.

The Boldon Miners and Community Banner Group will meet in the Roberts Room in Boldon Community Association Centre at 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 7. Anyone interest in miners’ banners and the group is welcome to join members at any of their meetings.

St George’s Church in East Boldon plans to hold a Musical Extravaganza featuring a harmony group, brass ensemble, folk groups and the benefice worship group choir on Thursday, March 2. More details later.

Events coming up in the next few weeks at St Nicholas Church in Hedworth, Boldon Colliery, will include a pie and peas supper with quiz on March 3. There will also be a Friends and Family Ramble around the Boldons on Saturday, March 4, which will finish up at St Nicholas Parish Church hall on Rectory Bank in West Boldon.

Messy Church will be held at St Nicholas in Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery, on March 4 in the church.

Pupils at Hedworth Lane Primary School in Boldon Colliery will be involved in Durham Cathedral outreach this term and The Big Sing at Sage Gateshead in the summer. The choir will also sing at the West Boldon Residents’ Association Band on the Green concert, which will take place on the village green on Rectory Bank in West Boldon on Sunday, June 25, at 3pm.

Boldon Wado Ryu Karate Club is holding lessons at Boldon School on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm. The first lesson is free. Children and adults are welcome. New starters can join at any time. Go along and speak to the 4th Dan instructor who has 32 years experience in Martial Arts. Check out the club on www.internationalwadofederation.co.uk.

Students can participate in Sea Cadet activities at Boldon School after a successful application to the Minister of Defence and the Department of Education. The Sea Cadets is a uniformed youth organisation that provides training opportunities based on the principles of the Royal Navy. There is a range of activities and opportunities for students to develop their self-discipline, improve their teamwork and leadership skills and grow in confidence and resilience, qualities.

Boldon School believes Numeracy Ninjas can play an important role in preventing any gaps students may have in their basic numeracy strategies from becoming barriers to learning. Numeracy Ninjas, which started this month, will run during tutor time once a week at the school for all students in Years 7, 8, 9, and 10. This is a numeracy intervention programme designed to fill gaps in students’ basic mental calculation strategies and also empower them with the numeracy skills and fluency required to fully access GCSE maths concepts when they progress through Key Stages 3 and 4. As they progress their Ninja Score will correspond to a particular colour Ninja Belt and only a Ninja Score of 30 will earn students the coveted Black Ninja Belt.

Boldons History Group will meet next Tuesday, March 31, in the Function Room of The Grey Horse at 7pm. The Bismarck will be the subject of the talk and presentation, which will be given by John Gibson.

West Boldon Memories Group, sponsored by Greggs the Bakers, will meet in St Nicholas Parish Hall in West Boldon at 10am on Monday, January 30, and will follow the meeting with lunch at The Red Lion.