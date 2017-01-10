Boldon - Down Your Way

A toy fair will be held in aid of the Save the Children Fund Charity in East Boldon Junior School, behind the Grey Horse, in East Boldon on Friday, November 25. Doors open at 3.30pm. Admission is free. On sale will be donated toys, books, board games, jigsaws, DVDs, cuddly toys and cakes.

Pupils at Boldon School will take part on a Britain’s Got Talent show from 6.30pm to 8pm on Thursday. This is a school event showcasing all the amazing talent Boldon School has to offer. Rockschool meets on Thursdays in the Music Department of the school where students learn a variety of instruments and perform together. The Learning Support Departments at the school has taken part in a Roald Dahl Day. All Year 7 and 8 pupils were involved in promoting the enjoyment of reading then all watched a live webcast of Matilda, performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company. A brilliant cake sale/coffee morning was held on Friday, September 30, in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Care at the school in which students and staff were involved. Thanks to all who supported the event raising more than £344 for the charity.

The school choir at Hedworth Lane Primary School in Boldon Colliery will take part in a concert which will be held in Boldon School at their OAPs’ Christmas party on December 8.

A comedy night will take place at Boldon Golf Club this Friday at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the club which cost £10.

The next general sales at Boldon Auction Galleries will take place on Wednesday, November 23, and December 21, and the last antique and interiors sale of the year will take place on Wednesday, December 7. Auctions start at 10am.

A magical afternoon with a very special balloon and Christmas-themed magic show, performed by the amazing Magic John, will take place at The Quality Hotel in Boldon on December 4, 11 and 18. These events comprise a three-course lunch from 1pm and magic show at 3pm. A very special guest will visit from the North Pole with gifts for all good children. family package, two adults and two children, costs £49. Children aged three and under are free. Ring 0191 519 1999 for further information.

The Boldon’s History Society will meet for the last time this year in The Grey Horse, Front Street, East Boldon, in the function room at 7pm on Tuesday, November 29. This festive meeting for members and guests will feature a presentation and talk by Geoff Philips on the History of Radio. Seasonal refreshments will be served.

Tonight is the last chance to watch a Christmas Floral Demonstration with members of the Cleadon Floral Arrangement Society, which will close after 46 years. The meeting will take place in All Saints’ Church hall in Cleadon at 7.30pm. Wendy Smith, from Durham, will arrange her flowers on the theme Christmas Is Coming and seasonal refreshments will be served. Floral arrangements will be raffled.

St George’s Church in East Boldon has arranged its usual late autumn/Christmas trip to York with the option of visiting the York Design Shop Outlet. The coach will leave from outside the church on Front Street in East Boldon at 8.30am on Friday, November 25. Tickets cost £15 and are available by contacting Joyce Longstaff on 536 4464.