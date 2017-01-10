Boldon - Down Your Way

West Boldon Karate Club meets in the parish hall on Rectory Bank in West Boldon on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. For more information about the club, ring 07544333041. Courtney Wilson and Amelia Adde both enjoy training at the club. The girls other hobbies include arts and crafts, dancing and ice skating.

Local Folk Band Seganainm will be hosting the Folk Club at The Cricket Club on Sunderland Road in East Boldon this Thursday at 8pm. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

St Nicholas Church in West Boldon will hold a Burns Night Supper on Saturday, January 28, in conjunction with the United Reformed Church in East Boldon at the Reformed Church on Front Street, East Boldon. Tickets are limited and cost £10. Admission will be by ticket only.

The Jarrow/Boldon CAF meeting will take place Thursday at 5pm at Boldon Community Association Centre in The Roberts Room at 5pm.

Boldon School enjoyed an evening of amazing talent hosted by its very own dynamic duo, Mal and Val. Twelve acts by students ranging from Years 7 to 11 took part. The audience was entertained by musicians, singers, dancers and even a comedian. The winners were: 1st Comedian Zack Howe, 2nd Singer Adele Ivory and 3rd Tap Dancers Leia Surtees and Lucy Herd. The school’s production of the musical ‘Oliver’ will take place on Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29 – rehearsals are well under way. Last December the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party took place and 150 guests were welcomed by the choir from Hedworth Lane Primary School singing carols and Christmas music. Boldon School students played perfect hosts for the evening serving up Christmas dinner followed by entertainment and a game of bingo and a raffle. Guests and staff congratulated all involved for another excellent school event.

Pupils at Boldon School and all pupils, carers and parents of Year 7 were invited to attend the annual carol service held in The Sacred Heart Church in New Road, Boldon Colliery, on the last Friday of term.

West Boldon Residents’ Association will meet in the Wheatsheaf tomorrow at 10am. Anyone living in or interested in West Boldon Village and the surrounding area are welcome to attend these monthly meetings. The Greggs sponsored Memories Group meet on the last Monday of each month. A warm welcome awaits anyone interested in joining in the Memories group meetings.