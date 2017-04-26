Bin collections in County Durham to stay the same during bank holidays

There will be no changes to bin collections in County Durham over the two bank holiday weeks in May.

Householders should put out their refuse, recycling and garden waste bins at the kerbside as normal during both bank holiday weeks, commencing Monday, May 1, and Monday, May 29.

Anyone wanting to find out their bin collection days can enter their postcode and house number in the My Durham section of the council’s website or call 03000 261 000.

Customer access points will be closed on both bank holiday Mondays and will re-open the following morning.

To find out more information about which items go in which bin visit www.durham.gov.uk/whatgoeswhere or to subscribe to garden waste collections visit www.durham.gov.uk/gardenwaste.