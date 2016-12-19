Bin collections and festive waste: What to do with your rubbish over Christmas in Sunderland

It's less than a week to do until Christmas comes again - so council chiefs have put out a reminder about bin collections and waste services.

There will be no change to any bin collection days over the Christmas and New Year period in Sunderland.

All bins will be collected as normal, including on any bank holidays - though there are some closures at the waste and recycling centres in the city. And everyone is also being urged to recycle all they can over the festive period.

Household waste centres

Sunderland residents can use the household waste and recycling centres at Beach Street, Deptford or Campground at Springwell Village.

Beach Street is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and Campground is only closed on Christmas Day.

You do not need a permit if you are driving a normal car with your own household waste and recycling.

For further information visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/household-waste-centres



Bulky waste collections

If you’d prefer the council to come and collect any excess rubbish from your home, you can book a bulky waste collection. There is a £15 charge for up to eight items, and the service can be booked online. For more information or to book a collection go to www.sunderland.gov.uk/bulky-waste



Christmas recycling

A huge amount of household waste can easily be recycled, including drinks bottles and cans, cardboard boxes, glass jars, plastic bottles, paper and aerosols. Plus you can also add wrapping paper tubes, sweet tins and tubs, and Christmas cards (without glitter)

All of these items go straight in the main part of your blue recycling bin. Items not on the list for recycling include batteries, polystyrene packaging, food waste and wrapping paper. Putting these items in your recycling bin will contaminate the whole load. Please don’t put anything in plastic bags, as the bags can’t be recycled and the items inside go to waste. Just put any recyclables straight in the blue bin. For further information visit, www.sunderland.gov.uk/christmas-recycling

Councillor Michael Mordey, responsible City Services at Sunderland City Council, said: “Our residents are fantastic at recycling and we, as a city are improving year by year but there’s always more that can be done.

"There’s a huge amount of additional waste at this time of year, and this is a great opportunity to for everyone to recycle many of the items which we’ll be seeing plenty of over the coming weeks.”