Biker fun day raises funds for family of cancer girl Ruby Dunn

Sunderland bikers have saddled up to raise funds for a Sunderland youngster who is fighting a cancerous brain tumour.

Eight-year-old Ruby Dunn was diagnosed with a Grade 4 Astrocytoma – an extremely rare cancer in children and more commonly found in middle-aged adults - earlier this year and has been undergoing radio and chemotherapy to battle the disease.

Family fun day at Angel's Place, Church Street East, Sunderland, on Saturday in aid of year old Ruby Dunn who is battling a rare form of cancer. Ruby is pictured seated with mum Danielle Wanless, brother Joseph Jnr and Joe.

Mum and dad Joseph Dunn and Danielle Wanless have had to take time off work to support their daughter while she undergoes the gruelling therapy.

A fun day to raise funds to support the family was held at the Angels Place biker club in Church Street East at the weekend.

Ruby’s uncle Ben Shickle is an associate member of the club and helped to organise Saturday’s event.

Ben has been delighted by the support of both club members and the wider community.

“It has been brilliant,” he said.

“We have had an incredible turn-out , we have had people from the community coming down to show their support, people who have come down with their families.

“And the local businesses have been brilliant .

“We want to say thanks to everybody who has helped us out.

“It is not just about raising money - it is about raising awareness as well.”

Gemma Williamson was another of the fun day organisers.

“We just wanted to help the family and do something special for Ruby to enjoy and to raise awareness of how her treatment is going,” she said.

Joseph and Danielle have been overwhelmed by the response from family, friends and the wider community in the weeks since Ruby’s illness was diagnosed.

“We just want to say thanks to everyone who has helped us,” she said.

“It has been absolutely amazing.

“It has really brought the community together.”

South Hylton Academy pupil Ruby was enjoying the fun day’s activities herself.

She has just finished six weeks of radio and chemotherapy and has a 28-day break before she embarks on a six-month course of more chemotherapy.

“It is nice to see so many people have turned out today.”

To support the fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/glioma-astrocytoma or the Ruby’s Journey Facebook page.