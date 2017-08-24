Biddick Academy celebrates team effort by staff and students

Biddick Academy marked a “day of celebration” as its students collected a set of results to make its teachers and children proud.

It welcomed back 240 16-year-olds as they arrived to pick up their grades, with 65% of them picking up a 4 or above in English, 67% in maths and 55% in both subjects.

Its results in the English Baccalaureate, which brings together English, maths, science, history or geography and a language, stood at 26%, compared to 18% last year.

The school said the results were an improvement on last year at a first look.

Headteacher Paul Cowen said: “From our point of view, with the change in, we have noticed a increase in results for our young people.

“We are absolutely delighted to celebrate our results today and I’m so proud of our staff and the work that they and the students have put into this attainment.

Matthew Cresswell plans to continue his maths studies.

“We’ve worked on our core subjects of English, maths, science, history and geography and we’ve seen an increase in those subjects in the school and we’re waiting to see what happens nationally.

“The results are a real testament to everybody’s hard work and we’re really proud of them.”

Matthew Cresswell, of Fatfield, was among those to pick up his results, with a 9 in maths and English literature, an 8 in English language, A* in further maths, As in computer science, ICT, chemistry and physics, a B in biology and geography and a C in humanities, with a distinction * in the European Computer Driving Licence (ECDR).

He will be heading to St Robert’s to take English language, maths, further maths with a view to getting into university to take a maths degree.

“I enjoy the subject a lot and I hope to teach it one day,” he said.

“I’m so pleased to get a 9.”

Roan Lyall, from Teal Farm, also got the top mark in maths, with an 8 in English language, 7 in English literature and A*s in biology, chemistry, physics and geography, an A in further maths, Bs in history and French and a distinction * in the ECDR.

He hopes to become a vet or a doctor and plans to take chemistry, biology, physics and maths at A-level.

Roan Lyall with his results.

He said: “I was really really happy.

“When I saw the B in history I was disappointed, but then I saw all the As and I’m over the moon with those, especially the English literature, because I wasn’t expecting it.”

He added his thanks to English teacher Mark Fox for his help during his studies.

Mum Kay, 45, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Joseph Cavanagh, from Penshaw, got an 8 in English Literature, 7s in English language and maths, and As in science, art, French, engineering and geography.

He plans to take maths, French and art at college.

Yazmin Barella and Joseph Kavanagh with their results.

He said: “I was over the moon and I was a bit iffy about my maths, but it was fine.

“The school has been amazing.”

Yazmin Barella, from Washington Village, plans to study textiles at Newcastle College after gaining an B in the subject, as well as humanities, science and history, with a 7 in English language, 6 in maths and a 5 in English language, and a C in music.

“My results were a bit better than I was expecting and I was pleased about the grade in music, because it is so much harder than anyone else would think.”