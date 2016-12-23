Beth gives the gift of music to South Tyneside charity

Christmas has arrived early for a charity thanks to donations from a kind South Tyneside woman.

The South Tyneside Churches’ Key Project in Baring Street, South Shields, has been swamped with gifts thanks to Beth Carruthers.

Beth decided to collect spare Mp3 Players, along with food and other items, to give to the charity which provides advice, support and accommodation to young people aged 16 to 25.

The donation’s were packed into hampers and handed out at the organisation’s Christmas party yesterday.

Ross Allen, the charity’s executive lead, said: “Beth got in contact to say she wanted to do something for the charity.

“I think she appreciated the fact that she and her friends are very fortunate but there are many others out there who aren’t, and they wanted to give something back.

“So she turned up will all sorts of wonderful things like Mp3 Players which our young people will certainly enjoy.

“We’re very grateful to Beth and her friends for doing this.”

KEY was set up in 1992 by volunteers from several local churches that came together after a homeless young man died on the streets in winter. It has grown steadily since then and now employs 10 workers and 15 volunteers, directly supporting and advising up to 100 young people each year.

Mr Allen added: “The people of South Tyneside area always very generous when it comes to helping us out.

“One initiative which has gone very well this year is more affluent older people donating their winter fuel allowance.”