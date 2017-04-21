Best of Health shortlist announced

Here is the announcement health workers and patients have all been waiting for – the shortlist for this year’s Best of Health Awards.

And what a line-up it is for our competition, which this year brings together outstanding people in the health profession across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

The awards will culminate in the grand finale next Thursday night at the Quality Hotel in Boldon.

There are outstanding contenders in every category, and the judges found it incredibly hard to narrow the field down.

But now we are gearing up to the big moment when we will reveal the winners in everything from the GP Practice of the Year to Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Judges said they found it hard to choose just one winner from this year’s impressive line up of candidates, but in the end they managed to select the people who are still in the running – and they are all listed below.

Dentist Keith McClean of mydentist, Sunderland Road, South Shields, nominated for Best of Health Award.

Make sure you follow the Sunderland Echo for full reports of the awards and watch out for coverage on the night through Twitter, Facebook and on the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette website’s at: www.sunderlandecho.com and www.shieldsgazette.co.uk

We will also bring you a full report of the events at the competition in the Sunderland Echo the next day.

Make sure you continue to get the Echo for your pull-out supplement with more photographs and reaction from all of the winners in the days to come.

In the meantime, below is the full list of all the entrants who made it on to the shortlist.

GP Practice of the Year sponsored by South Tyneside NHS

Val Campbell, a paediatric diabetes specialist nurse at South Tyneside District Hospital.

* Pallion Family Practice

* Westbourne Medical Group

* Happy House Surgery

GP of the Year sponsored by Sunderland NHS

Flagg Court Pharmacy nominated in Best of Health Award From left Phamacists James Tully and Tony Schofield Back from left Nadia Leal, Lisa Kujundzic, Luna Ahmed and Jordan Williamson

* Dr Henry Choi

* Julia Cook SE

* Dr Amy Rhodes

* Dr Krihsna Vakharia

Hospital Doctor of the Year sponsored by Sunderland CCG

* Liz Fuller

Houghton Pharmacy is nomonated for Best Health Awards. Manager Gurnam Singh with staff from left Kiera Watson, Bobby Purvis, Danielle Peat and Inderjit Kaur

* Richard Ellis

* Mike Wilkinson

Nurse of the Year sponsored by Sunderland CCG

* Lynn Waugh

*Lesley Taylor

* Sue Crossman

* Zoe Clapham

* Val Campbell

* Nicola Kirley

Practice Nurse of the Year sponsored by South Tyneside NHS

* April Place

* Hazel Taylor

* Claire May

Community Nurse of the Year sponsored by Sunderland NHS

* Gill Gunn

* Carol McCarty

* Andrew Hill

* Anthea Griffiths

* Pam Vickers

* Diane Kirton and Lisa Kempster

Dentist/ Practice of the Year sponsored by CREO

* Olivers My Dentist

* Dr Lee Wright

* Frederick Dental

* Ian Davies

* Adam Nicholson

* Keith McClean

Therapist of the Year sponsored by Sunderland NHS

* Viki Jackson and Colette Jones

* Christina Harrison

* Anna Mennell

Care worker of the Year sponsored By Olivers (mydentist)

* Leanne Baggley

* Sammy Jo Green

* Hayley Marcer

* Julie Cummings

Dental Nurse of the Year sponsored by Sunderland CCG

* Julie Jackson

* Laura Simpson

* Pauline Wright

Midwife of the Year sponsored by South Tyneside NHS

* June Greener

* Julie Taylorson

* Janette Johnson and Catherine Carter

Pharmacist of the Year sponsored by Quality Hotel Boldon

* Houghton Pharmacy

* Thomas Harris

* Michelle Brown

* Neil Oxley

* Lisa Simpson

* Flagg Court

Team of the Year sponsored by The Shields Gazette

* Helen Gray

* Renal Satellite Units

* Neonatal Unit

* Haygarth Ward

* Oncology and Haematoligy Day Unit

* Cardiology Outpatients Department

Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award sponsored by Northumbrian Water

* Emelita Berber-Smith

* Jacqui Christie

* Caroline Duncan

* Steve Hogg

* Janet Turner

* Marie Farish

* Suzanne Appleby

Long term Achievement sponsored by Sunderland NHS

* Carol Archer

* Helen Blackman

* Margaret Ellis

* Gloria Middleton

* John Weir

* Brigid Marron

* John Pattison

* Theresa Stewart

Health Care Scientist sponsored by South Tyneside NHS

* Physiologist in Neurophysiology

* Cardiology Outpatients