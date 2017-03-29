Best of Health Awards: Last chance to nominate your health heroes

The search for Sunderland and South Tyneside’s health heroes is entering the final straight.

There’s just over a week left for nominations in this year’s Best of Health Awards before we begin narrowing down the field.

We have already had an impressive number of entries but we still need more. We want lots of nominations so that we can make the job of the judges a really difficult one.

So whether you are a GP, a hospital doctor, a nurse or a dentist, there’s a trophy awaiting the champion in TWO health areas.

In fact, there’s so many sections, it is worth taking a look at the list before deciding which category to enter your own health hero in.

Nominations can come from all sources.

Members of the public can nominate. So can health workers – either for themself or for a worthy colleague.

In fact, anyone can put a deserving cause in the running for a trophy.

Sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, the Quality Hotel Boldon and Northumbrian Water.

There are a range of categories to nominate someone for and once the nominations are in, a shortlist will be drawn up.

Finalists will then be invited to a finale at the Quality Hotel, in Boldon, on Thursday, April 27.

There are lots of categories to choose from, so there’s no excuse not to put your own health hero in the running for honours.

To nominate someone for an award, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send nominations to Lynn Wild by no later than April 7.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

•GP of the Year.

•Hospital Doctor of the Year.

•Nurse of the Year.

•Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

•Optometrist of the Year.

•Therapist of the Year.

•Midwife of the year.

•Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

•Long-term achievement.

There will be one winner – covering all areas – chosen in the following categories:

•Care Worker of the Year.

•Pharmacist of the Year.

•Dental Nurse of the Year.

•Team of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be

chosen for South Tyneside only.

•Community Nurse of the Year.