BBC brings pop up cinema to Sunderland to screen festive favourites

The BBC is bringing its festive favourites to Sunderland with a pop up cinema.

The broadcaster will be rolling out the red carpet at Cliffe Park, Seaburn, on Thursday, December 29, for a series of screenings throughout the day.

The Worst Witch

Starting in Carlisle and welcoming the New Year in Hull as the East Yorkshire city begins its year as UK City of Culture 2017, the 100-seat touring cinema will visit nine northern towns and cities to show some of the BBC’s most eagerly-awaited festive TV.

Cinema-goers will be able to see sneak previews of specially-selected Christmas and New Year premieres and catch up with BBC favourites from children’s content to drama and natural history.

At the Sunderland event, there will be free screenings of a premiere of Call the Midwide which sees the nuns help a hospital in South Africa and Our Dancing Town, which tells the story of four Yorkshire towns through dance.

Earlier in the day, younger viewers can enjoy a preview of CBBC’s much-anticipated new series of children’s classic The Worst Witch as well as a special CBeebies screening of all-new Teacup Travels, which will not be shown on TV until January, and an exclusive premiere episode of Postman Pat: Space, which won’t be broadcast until March 2017.

Our Dancing Town

There will also be a chance to relive this year’s CBeebies Prom: A Musical Journey on the big screen.

Pat Connor, head of development and events at BBC England, said: “We can’t wait to hit the road and bring this wonderful seasonal programming direct to audiences in such a unique way.

“The cinema will be in highly-accessible locations near shopping areas and a couple of coastal locations so we hope members of the public will join us to take a welcome time-out from the cold weather and the running around that Christmas and the New Year often involves to enjoy some exclusive BBC content.”

•For more information and to book tickets go to: http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/red_carpet_tour_all