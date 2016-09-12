Battling Bradley Lowery all set to be mascot at Stadium of Light

Little Bradley Lowery is excited to be leading his team onto the pitch at the Stadium of Light tonight despite battling cancer for the second time, says his proud mum.

Bradley is set to be the mascot at Sunderland’s home game against Everton FC tonight.

His mum Gemma Lowery said it will be overwhelming to watch her little boy come out on to the Stadium of Light pitch to the roar of thousands of supporters cheering his name.

Home and away fans are also set to chant Bradley’s name in the fifth minute of tonight’s match in honour of his battle against cancer.

“He is so excited about the match,” said Gemma.

“When he found out he will be a mascot he had a big smile on his face and looked really shocked!

Bradley Lowery with his mum Gemma.

“Once he gets on to the pitch and sees the crowds he might get a bit of stage fright, as it will be quite overwhelming, but he will really enjoy it.

“I think I will also find it be quite overwhelming on the day, as it’s going to be so emotional.

“I am really looking forward to it, but I am not sure how I will hold up!

“It is just so surreal, as I never expected all this support.”

The courageous youngster was chosen as the club’s mascot after gaining the support of both Sunderland AFC and Everton FC fans for his brave fight against cancer.

As well as coming out on to the pitch before the match, fans will also sing the chant; “There’s only one Bradley Lowery” in his honour during the fifth minute of the game, to reference his age.

The Blackhall five-year-old is battling neuroblastoma for a second time and needs £700,000 to receive life-saving treatment in America.

He had been given the all clear in 2014 after his initial diagnosis a year earlier, but doctors found cancer again during one of his check ups.

His family are running a campaign in his name to raise the vital funds which is nearing £450,000 on his Virgin Money page as generous members of the public dig deep to show their support.

Mum Gemma added: “We think he will be carried out onto the pitch by his dad wearing his Sunderland strip.

“Bradley has been so well behaved throughout it all.

“He seems to be taking everything on board and just gets on with it.”

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight