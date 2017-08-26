Barnsley FC make £5k donation to Bradley Lowery's fund

Bradley Lowery has been remembered at today's Sunderland match against Barnsley with a donation from the home team.

The first team squad at Barnsley FC have gifted £5,000 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation in memory of the Blackhall Colliery youngster, who died last month after losing his fight against neuroblastoma cancer aged just six.

The club tweeted this afternoon: "As the sixth minutes comes around, we remember @Bradleysfight - The first team players have come together to make this donation."

It added the hashtag #CancerHasNoColours.

The foundation's account, @BradleysFight has also tweeted to thank the side.

Sunderland fan Craig Alexander posted: "Great gesture, fair play good luck for season but not today," adding hand clap emojis.

Fellow Black Cat Tony -‏ @bohemoth72 - also said: "It's a great gesture by @bfc_official, well done."

Next Sunday, Everton FC will host a celebrity match in aid of the foundation, which will help other families with a sick child.

