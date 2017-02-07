Barnes, Pallion and Millfield - Down Your Way

Eve Ord, from Ewesley Road Church, was one of the nominees in the Best Of Wearside Awards. Although she did not win her category Eve says she felt like a winner on the night. The event was held at The Stadium of Light.

On Sunday, January 15, Lucy Dixon, of Sunderland Karate Academy, was asked to be part of The Dokan Karate Association Team at this year’s English Karate Federations National Kyu Grade Championships in Sheffield. The team was extremely successful and Lucy won a bronze medal in Kata and a silver medal in Kumite. Instructor Derek Laing was celebrating too, as he was promoted to EKF National Kata Judge. A great day for the club. Sunderland Karate Academy is offering a free beginners’ course in Shotokan Karate at Lambton Street Youth Centre on Mondays and Fridays from 6.30pmm to 8pm. This is a great opportunity to try this traditional martial art. For more information, contact Lambton Street Youth Centre on 191 5675227.

Lucy Dixon and instructor Derek Laing, of Sunderland Karate Club.

John George Lambton and Penshaw Monument is the title of an illustrated talk to be given to the next joint meeting of Sunderland and Bishopwearmouth Men’s Probus Clubs in Ashbrooke Sports Pavilion on Tuesday, February 14, at 10.30am by Bernard Hope. Visitors, for whom there is no charge, are welcome.

Sunderland Cardiac Support Group will hold its monthly meeting in The Education Centre, Sunderland Royal Hospital, on Thursday at 6.45pm.

A table-top sale will be held in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Stree,t on Satuurday from 10am to 1pm. Tables are £5. To hire one, ring 5656318.

St Luke’s Church has started messy church for children and parents. The next session will be on Tuesday, February 14, from 4pm to 5.30pm. Contact The Reverend Alison Hampton for details on 5651789.

Deptford and Millfield Community Centre’s bric-a-brac shop is open on Thursdays from 10.30am to noon. Any donations of items to sell there would be very welcome and can be handed in to the community centre.

In Accord, Adrienne, Enid and Margaret, will provide Musical Entertainment at Ewesley Road Ladies’ Fellowship meeting tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Barnes, Pallion and Millfield Residents’ Association meeting will be held tonight at 7pm in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street.

A soup lunch will be held at St Nicholas Church on Saturday, February 25, in The Haver Hall at 12.30pm. Getting together over lunch is a perfect opportunity to catch up with friends, make new ones in a relaxed hour. The cost is £3 per person and includes a choice of soup, bread, homemade cake and tea or coffee.

Call into St Luke’s Church, Pallion, for tea and toast on Mondays from 11am to 1pm. Event is free, just visit for a chat and some company.

West Karate Club meets in West Community Centre, Chester Road, every Sunday and Monday from 5pm to 6pm. All ages and abilities welcome. Pop along or for more information ring 07413630303.

St Nicholas Karate Club meets in the Haver Hall of St Nicholas Church every Saturday from 9am to 10am. Contact Rebecca on 07979538992 for more details.

Burn Park Methodst Church holds a coffee morning on the third Saturday of each month. The next is on Saturday, February 18, from 10am to noon.

Deptford and Millfield Community Centre presents a panto, Snow White and the 7 dwarfs on Saturday, March 18, at 3.30pm and 6.30pm and on Sunday, March 19, at 3.30pm only. Tickets are £4 and can be booked by calling into the community centre Mondays and Wednesdays from 4pm to 7pm and Thursdays from 1pm to 2.30pm or ring 07944884114.