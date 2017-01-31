Barnes, Pallion and Millfield - Down Your Way

Tavistock Ladies is a very friendly guild. Members enjoy speakers, sometimes faith teas, then bingo or quiz, all very light hearted, you might win a Mars bar. They have day trips to some lovely places, or some ladies get together with their bus or Metro pass and enjoy going to the Empire or bowling alley. The guild meets on the third Thursday of the month at 1.30pm at Nelson Close. All ladies are welcome to give it a try and you can go twice and just pay at the door. The next meeting will be on February 16. You will be made most welcome.

St Nicholas Wednesday Brownies have welcomed several new members to the pack recently. The Brownie year began with a roar, when the girls created an animal buddy, which were given weird and wonderful names. They have also spent time thinking about the Brownie Promise.

Members of Tavistock Ladies Guild.

St Luke’s Church will be hosting a coffee morning on Saturday at 10am in the JB Hall. Stalls include bric-a-brac, home-baking, and a raffle. All are welcome to call in for a cuppa and a chat

Ewesley Road WI will meet in the Enid Dagg Room of the church tomorrow at 2.15pm. This will be a Members’ Afternoon. The stall will be home-baking and the competition, guestimate.

John George Lambton and Penshaw Monument is the title of an illustrated talk to be given to the next joint meeting of Sunderland and Bishopwearmouth Men’s Probus Clubs in Ashbrooke Sports Pavilion on Tuesday, February 14, at 10.30am by Bernard Hope. Visitors for whom there is no charge will be welcome.

Deptford and Millfield Community Association panto Snow White and Seven Dwarfs will be performed on Saturday, March 18, at 3.30pm and 6.30pm and on Sunday, March 19, at 3.30pm only. Tickets, £4, can be booked by calling into the centre on Mondays from 4pm to 7pm, Wednesdays between 4pm to 7pm and Thursdays from 1pm to 2.30pm or ring 07944884114.

Barnes Pallion and Millfield Residents’ Association meeting will be on Tuesday, February 7, at 7pm in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street.

Sing started the New Year on January 11 with the existing membership from last term, plus two new members. The plan is to run another six weeks as a pilot. Should membership be sufficient, members plan a play with music, based on a modern theme. People interested in joining should not be put off by the thought of acting. Chorus work is the backbone of musicals and you can always sing from the wings, and look after props. If acting is for you, more men, and at least two children will move the project forward. Rehearsals include songs from The Lion King, Oliver, spirituals and works from either musicals, as well as the playing of African drums. Low key performances are planned. Thanks to all singers and audience who supported them at the Christmas Tree festival. The group meets on Wednesdays at 5pm in Ewesley Road Methodist Church side room. Ring June on 07546584196 for more details.

Tea and bingo are planned for Saturday at 1.30pm in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street.

Visit Sunderland Minster Vintage and Craft Fayre on Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Lots of stalls, including jewellery, scarves, hand-crafted greetings cards and gift bags, bric-a-brac, gifts and much more. Refreshments will be available.

A table-top sale will be held at St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street. Tables are £5, ring 5656318 to book.

Park Productions proudly presents Barnabus on Friday at 7.15pm and Saturday at 3.30pm in Burn Park Methodist Church. Tickets are adults £5, children £3 and family of two adults and two children £15. Ring 0191 5110748 or 0191 5226257 for tickets.

Sunderland Cardiac Support Group meets in The Education Centre, Sunderland Royal Hospital, on Thursday, February 9, at 6.45pm for their monthly meeting.

Sunderland Arthritis Care will meet tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm in The Education Centre, Sunderland Royal Hospital.