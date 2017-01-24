Barnes, Pallion and Millfield - Down Your Way

St Luke’s Church coffee morning will be held on Saturday, February 4, from 10am in the JB Hall. Stalls will include bric-a-brac, home-baking and a raffle. Everyone is welcome to go along and have a cuppa and a chat.

Members of Sunderland Floral Art Club enjoyed a demonstration by Rebecca Hough, from Peterlee, entitled Woodland Wonders. The demonstration was held in the studio at the Royalty Theatre. Next month’s meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 21 and will be the annual meeting, which will only be of real interest to members. The March meeting will be a workshop and more details will follow later.

Sunderland Arthritis Care starts its meetings for 2017 on Wednesday, February 1, from 6pm to 8pm in The Education Centre of Sunderland Royal Hospital. Unfortunately Dr Cody, consultant rheumatologist at Sunderland Royal Hospital, who was supposed to be the speaker at this meeting will be unable to attend on this occasion.

Visit Sunderland Minster Vintage and Craft Fayre on Saturday, February 4, from 10am to 3pm. Browse the stalls selling a whole variety of handcrafted items, jewellery, scarves, handbags, handcrafted greetings cards and gift bags and lots more.

Barnes Pallion and Millfield Residents’ Association meeting takes place on Tuesday, February 7, at 7pm in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street.

Park Productions presents Barnabas a Roger Jones Musical on Friday, February 3, at 7.15pm and Saturday, February 4, at 3.30pm at Burn Park Methodist Church. Tickets for adults are £5 and children £3, family ticket, two adults and two children £15. Call 0191 5110748 or 0191 5226257.

Ewesley Road WI will meet in the Enid Dagg Room of the church on Wednesday, February 1, at 2.15pm. This will be a members’ afternoon. The stall will be home baking and the competition guestimate.

St Mark’s Community Association, Millfield, has a community gym costing £5 per year membership, and £1 per session. It’s open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm. The centre is also avalable for anyone wanting to start up a coffee morning, carpet bowls, pool, darts etc on a Friday. This will be free. For further information, email martinrobson@byinternet.com

Burn Park Methodist Church is the venue for a coffee morning on Saturday from 10am to noon. Call in for a cuppa and a chat.

St Nicholas Church holds a soup lunch on Saturday from noon to 3pm in the Haver Hall. The cost is £3 per person and includes a choice of soup, bread, homemade cake and tea or coffee. This is the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and meet new ones in a relaxed hour over lunch.

St Luke’s Church has started Messy Church for children and parents. The next session will be held on Tuesday, February 14, from 4pm to 5.30pm. Contact the Reverend Alison Hanpton for more details on 565 1789.

Deptford and Millfield Community Association presents Snow Hits and 7 Dwarfs on Saturday, March 18, at 3.30pm and 6.30pm and Sunday, March 19, at 3.30pm only. Tickets, £4, can be booked by calling into the centre on Mondays from 4pm to 7pm or Wednesdays from 4pm to 7pm or Thursdays from 1pm to 2.30pm or ring 07944 884114.

Call in to St Luke’s Church hall for tea and toast on Monday mornings from 11am to 1pm. This is free. Pop in for a chat.

Sunderland Cardiac Support Group holds exercise classes for you and your partner/carer at Bede Tower, Burdon Road, near The Civic Centre. Classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm. All the classes are run by qualified trainers approved by The British Heart Foun dation and BACR (The British Association of Cardiac Rehabilitation).

Pallion Gospel Hall, Pallion Road, holds a family service followed by tea on the last Sunday of each month.

Ewesley Road Ladies’ Fellowship will meet tomorrow at 7.30pm. The speaker on this occasion will be Trevor Jenkins, and his subject will be The Truths and Myths of Joan of Arc.