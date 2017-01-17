Barnes, Pallion and Millfield - Down Your Way

Sunderland Ladies’ Probus Club is going to The Sea Hotel for luncheon Thursday, January 26. The coach will leave from St John’s Church, Ashbrooke.

Tea and bingo will be held at The Church of The Good Shepherd, Forest Road, on Saturday at 1.30pm. All are welcome.

Sunderland Minster Playgroup for babies and toddlers meets on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 11.30am. Refreshments are available. For more details, ring Sunderland Minster office on 0191 5654066.

Ewesley Road WI will meet on Wednesday, February 1, at 2.15pm in The Enid Dagg Room of the Church. This will be a members’ afternoon and will include an auction. The stall will be home baking and the competition will be Guestimate.

Burn Park Methodist Church will be hosting a coffee morning on Saturday from 10am to noon.

Sunderland Floral Art Club will meet today at 2pm in The Royalty Theatre. Rebecca Hough will be guest demonstrator and her demonstration is entitled Woodland Wonders. Rebecca is making a welcome return to the club, and old and new faces are welcome to enjoy the event.

Ewesley Road Ladies’ Fellowship will meet tomorrow at 7.30pm. They will be starting the year with a members’ evening.

The next Vintage and Craft Fayre will take place at Sunderland Minster on Saturday, February 4, from 10am to 3pm. Stalls will include jewellery, handbags, gifts, handcrafted greetings cards and gift bags and lots more. Refreshments will be available including cakes, tea or coffee.

Deptford and Millfield Community Centre’s bric-a-brac shop is now open on Thursdays from 10.30am to noon. Donations of items to sell there would be very welcome and can be handed in to the CA.

Park Productions presents Barnabas, a Roger Jones musical, on Friday, February 3, at 7.15pm and Saturday, February 4, at 3.30pm in Burn Park Methodist Church, Burn Park Road. Tickets for adults are £5 and for children £3, Family tickets of two adults and two children are £15. For more information, ring 0191 5110748 or 0191 5226257 or email parkproductions`992@hotmail.com

A soup lunch will be held at St Nicholas Church on Saturday, January 28, in the Haver Hall at 12.30pm. The cost is £3 per person and includes a choice of soup, bread, homemade cake and tea or coffee. Money raised goes to church funds

On Wednesday, January 25, Burns Night will be celebrated at St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street. Tickets are £5 and are now available. There will be a traditional supper of cock-a-leekie soup, haggis, neeps , neeps and tatties, dessert and cheese board. A piper will be present and there will be entertainment. It is all included in the ticket price. Numbers are limited.