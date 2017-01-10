Barnes, Pallion and Millfield - Down Your Way

Sunderland Arthritis Care Group enjoyed a Christmas meal in the Barnes in December as there is no group meeting that month. Everyone enjoyed the meal and thanks goes to the kind and helpful staff. The next group meeting will be on Wednesday, February 1, from 6pm to 8pm in the Education Centre beside Sunderland Royal Hospital. The speaker will be Dr Cody, consultant rheumatologist at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Deptford and Millfield Community Association bric-a-brac -shop is open on Thursdays from 10.30am to noon.

A Soup and Socks event will be held at St Nicholas Church on Saturday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Sunderland Floral Art Club will meet in The Royalty Theatre on Tuesday, January 17, at 2pm. Demonstrator will be Rebecca Hough, making a return visit to the club, and the title of her demonstration is Woodland Wonders. All are welcome.

Keeping The Lights On is the title of a talk to be given by John Hopper to fellow members of Bishopwearmouth and Sunderland Men’s Probus Clubs at their first meeting of 2017 in Ashbrooke Sports Pavilion today at 10.30am. New members, for whom there is no charge, are welcome.

Sunderland Minster Vintage and Craft Fayre has no event this month, but will return on Saturday, February 4, from 10am to 3pm. There is always a great variety of stalls selling, jewellery, knitted items, handcrafted greetings cards, and much more. Refreshments are available.

Ewesley Road Ladies’ Fellowship will start the year with a Members’ Night on Wednesday, January 18, at 7.30pm.

Barnes, Pallion and Millfield Residents’ Association will meet on Tuesday, February 7, at 7pm in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street.

Burn Park Methodist Church will hold a coffee morning on Saturday, January 21, from 10am to noon.

Sunderland Aglow will now meet in a new venue and on a new day. First meeting of the new year will be on Tuesday, January 17, at 7pm at Bede Tower, Burdon Road. Speaker will be Christine Mason. Cost is £5 for soup and a sandwich. Bookings to Ardyn on 07716 956729 or 0191 528 5953.

Sunderland Cardiac Support Group will meet on Thursday at 6.45pm in The Education Centre, Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Getting together over lunch is the perfect way to catch up with friends and meet new ones in a relaxed atmosphere. Soup lunches are held on a regular basis at St Nicholas Church. The next of these is on Saturday, January 28, at 12.30pm in The Haver Hall of the church. The cost is £3 per person, and includes a choice of soup, bread, homemade cake and tea or coffee. Money raised from the event goes towards church funds.

Sunderland Cardiac Support Group holds exercise classes in Bede Tower, Burdon Road, near the Civic Centre. Sessions are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm.

A table-top sale will be held in St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street, on Saturday. Doors open at 9am and the sale begins at 10am. Tables are £5. Refreshments will be available.

Tea and bingo will be held at The Church of The Good Shepherd, Forest Road, on Saturday, January 21, at 1.30pm. All are welcome.

On Wednesday, January 25, at 6.30pm, Burns Night will be celebrated at St Mary Magdalene’s Parish Centre, Wilson Street. Tickets are £5, available now. There will be a traditional supper of cock-a-leekie soup, haggis, neeps and tatties, dessert and cheeseboard. Piper will be present and entertainment included in the price. Numbers are limited.