Barbering lecture is buzzing after securing place in national competition

A South Tyneside College barbering lecturer has proved her skills are razor sharp by being shortlisted for a prestigious national competition.

Donna Easton, 35, hopes to be named Britain’s Best Wet Shaving Barber 2017, an annual industry challenge that puts technique and skills to the ultimate test.

The senior state registered barber has made it through to the regional final, where she will compete against other leading North East barbers in March.

If she secures top spot, she will face the most crucial shave of her life at the national final, which will take place inside a boxing ring at Barber UK at the Birmingham NEC on May 21.

Donna, who complements her college teaching by also cutting hair at Helrazors barbershop in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, began her career as a hairdressing apprentice in a male and female salon.

After 10 years of honing her skills, she decided to fully concentrate on barbering.

She said: “I love to share my experience with my students and hopefully this competition will be something I can talk to them about. I will also take great pleasure in showing some barbers that female barbers can shave.

“I got into wet shaving four years ago, when I was completing my level 3 barbering. I will take great pleasure in pushing myself to the next level and challenge myself against some of the best wet shavers in Britain.”

Alison Maynard, principal of South Tyneside College’s Professional and Vocational College, said: “This is just reward for a lecturer who has always sought to improve her skills and advance her career.

“By learning barbering to a very high standard in just a few years, Donna has shown an aptitude to make the most of her excellent teaching talents.

“She is a valuable member of the college’s lecturing team and brings a high level of skill and confidence to the classroom.