Bank staff create garden for Sunderland’s Grace House respite centre

Bank workers left the office to dig deep for a city respite centre which cares for poorly youngsters.

A group of 30 Partners from TSB spent two days helping Grace House create a festival garden.

The aim was to enhance the facilities for families visiting this unique centre for young people who may have life limiting conditions.

Grace House children’s charity welcomes children and young people from across the North East, with complex disabilities and specific health needs.

To complete the Festival Garden TSB Partners, who normally work in the TSB Branches, have been fundraising, organising a variety of events to raise money to buy materials needed to fulfil the development project at Grace House.

This included a Hike It or Bike It Event, where partners were sponsored to either walk, cycle or run between each of the 19 TSB branches across the North East during the course of one day, covering 199 miles.

On the same day partners in the branches showed their support through fund raising with cake bakes and tombola for customers to enter.

Bev Gibson, area director for TSB North East England, said: “Grace House holds an essential resource in our local community and it also acts as a missing link in the North East giving families true respite care.

“Our partners have all worked hard putting a lot of time and dedication in to ensuring they raised the monies to make this day a success.

“It is an honour and a privilege to make a difference to this brilliant facility which forms part of our local community.”

Partners prepared a new seating area incorporating a TSB mosaic for the wall and dug up an old lawn before laying some new fantastic astro turf.

On the second day, partners were joined by Andy Armitage, brand distribution director for TSB North and his team of senior leaders who were eager to add their support and join in creating the new Festival Garden.

By the end of day two a large decked stage was erected which will allow the children to express themselves through music within this stunning Glastonbury-themed garden.

Karen Maclennan, senior fundraiser at Grace House, said: “The team worked extremely hard and the pressure of completing the project in only two days was enormous.

“I must congratulate and thank the team for their fundraising and volunteering to create this magical, fun, outdoor music area which will be enjoyed throughout the summer and beyond by the children and young people when they come to stay.”