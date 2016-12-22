Baby meerkat Oleg walking in a Frozen wonderland in new TV ad

The nation's most popular meerkats are back for a brand new Christmas outing - and this time baby Oleg and his new friend Ayana are the stars.

The advert, for comparison website comparethemarket.com, has been created in collaboration with Disney's Frozen and will be broadcast for the first time on Christmas Day on ITV from 8pm.

The commercial sees Oleg and Ayana transported from their home in Africa to a magical winter wonderland inspired by the hit 2013 animated movie.

Oleg, dressed as the film's snowman character Olaf, and Ayana build a snowman to Frozen song Let It Go before waking up back at home in bed.

The company has been largely associated with its meerkat characters Aleksandr Orlov and his sidekick Sergei since 2009, with the abandoned baby Oleg taken in by the pair on Christmas Day in 2013.

In 2014 the brand's Christmas advert saw Aleksandr and Sergei leave their adopted son Oleg behind in Africa after the meerpup befriends other meerkats.

Celebrities including Nicole Kidman and Macaulay Culkin have appeared in TV adverts for comparethemarket.com over the years.

The new comparethemarket.com features Oleg and new friend Ayana.

Oleg and Ayana. Picture: comparethemarket.com

The advert will be broadcast on Christmas Day on ITV. Picture: comparethemarket.com