Axe-wielding men in armed robbery at Post Office

Police are hunting two axe-wielding men who robbed a Post Office this morning.

It happened at the Post Office in York Road, Peterlee, at 9.30am.

Durham Police say that two men armed with axes gained entry into the building using a crowbar before making off in a Black Peugeot 307 towards an Industrial Estate.

On leaving the scene the men have then thrown a weapon at the Post Office van parked outside.

It is unknown if anything has been taken at this time.

Both men are described as around 5ft 10 wearing black balaclavas and dark clothing.

One man was armed with a yellow crow bar and a black drawstring sports bag.

Nobody was injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 98 of November 10.