At least three people dead and dozens injured as van crashes on to pavement in Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas

At least three people are feared dead and dozens injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a terror attack in a busy tourist area of Barcelona.

Police are hunting for the driver of a white Fiat van, who fled on foot after the attack in Las Ramblas.

According to unconfirmed reports, the death toll could be as high as 13 and two attackers are holed up in bar near the scene.

Government officials confirmed one fatality and said at least 32 people had been injured, seven of them seriously.

The vehicle careered into terrified pedestrians in the busy tree-lined promenade, one of the most popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

The vehicle hit pedestrians in the busy tree-lined promenade in the centre of the city, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The street is one of the most well-known and popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

Images posted on social media appear to show people being tended to as they lay on the street.

The driver of the van is reported to have fled on foot and Spanish authorities have warned people to avoid the area.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking La Ramblas when he heard screaming.

He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as "chaos".

Mr Anwar said: "I had been to the Cathedral and walking down Las Ramblas for something to eat. Part of it was in the shade so I decided to keep walking down and literally within 10 seconds there was a crashing noise.

"I turned around and people were screaming - I could see a woman screaming with her kids - people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped

to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

"I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a

crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured."