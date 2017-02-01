Aspiring music stars audition for X Factor at Dalton Park

Talented musicians hope they have made their first step on the road to stardom as they auditioned for the X Factor.

Dalton Park retail park, in Murton, was the venue as producers held sessions for entrants wanting to progress in the new series of the hit ITV1 show.

The North East has produced a number of past winners, including half of girl group Little Mix, Joe McElderry and James Arthur.

Among those performing at the latest auditions was 17-year-old Sunderland lad Luke Bainbridge, who writes his own songs.

“I do a lot of 50s and 60s music but Ed Sheeran is my idol to be honest, said East Durham College student Luke, of Silksworth.

“I’ve never done an audition like this before, but even if I get through the first round I’d be over the moon.

“I’ve actually just been playing Prince Charming in a pantomime of Cinderella, so my throat is a bit sore, but I’m going to give it my best.

Luke’s dad Alan, 50, who came along for support, said: “I’ve seen him come through school doing shows and pantos and I really think he has potential.

“I like a lot of the songs he’s written too.”

Club singer Wes Hood, 39, of Chester-le-Street, says he is hoping his strong and soulful voice will make him a hit with judges..

“I’ve auditioned before and got to the second stage but they decided I wasn’t good enough to go through,” said Wes.

“I do up to date stuff or songs which go back to the 1950s.

“I like to be a crowd pleaser and I just love entertaining really.

“It would be a massive experience for me if I were to get through.”

Wes chose Something Inside So Strong by British singer-songwriter Labi Siffre to perform in front of the judges.

And Callum Hall from Peterlee was hoping nerves wouldn’t get the better of him when he auditioned.

The 20-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to do things like this and now I’m in the position to have a go.

“I’d be over the moon even if I just got through a couple of rounds, to show that I can be successful.

“I’m sure I’ll be shaking like a leaf when I go in but it’s something I want to try.”

Those who have auditioned are set to find out in a number of weeks if they have been successful in getting to the next stage.

