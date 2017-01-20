Art exhibition is created by using gifts from the Tyne

Creative youngsters have given new life to objects reclaimed from the Tyne as part of a special exhibition.

A range of impressive sculptures have been made by young people from across the region who have special learning or access needs.

One of the Flow Exhibition sculptures

The creations, which were made from materials found on the banks of the Tyne, are now on display until January 29 in the Fusion Gallery at the Customs House in South Shields.

The exhibition has been brought together by Flow, a community interest company.

It was created in February 2015 by Claire Gladstone and Mark Crowley, who for 24 years and 10 years respectively have worked in art education with students with a wide spectrum of additional needs.

Clare said: “Having witnessed the enormity of potential in the young people that we worked along side over the years, it became increasingly apparent to us that there is not always the support, guidance and opportunity available to allow individuals to succeed, flourish and take ownership of their future and this was the motivation to establish Flow”

The work is a true celebration of the imagination, talents and potential of our young people. Mark Crowley

As part of this commitment to vocational opportunities, The Old Low Light Heritage Centre on North Shields Fish Quay, was the venue for numerous work experience placements.

The young people also set up and run a sustainable enterprise supported strongly by local businesses.

Both these ventures give them the opportunity to develop relevant skills within the world of work.

Creatively the young people have facilitated numerous art workshops for local schools in the north east including Hadrian School in South Shields as well as local community groups.

One of the Flow Exhibition exhibits

The exhibition inspired by the young people and the waters that surround them has been a collaborative and inclusive process in the heart of the North Shields Fish Quay.

Working alongside the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, the retired fishermen, local businesses and the “folk of Shields” the students have scoured the coastline and the mouth of the Tyne reclaiming objects that have once been lost but have now been given new life within the young people’s creative pieces.

Mark said: “The resulting work is a true celebration of the imagination, talents and potential of our young people and it is nothing short of a privilege to work alongside them. “

“We would like to thank the Heritage Centre, the community of North Shields Fish Quay and the Customs House for their continued support.”