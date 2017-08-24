Arson blamed for Whitburn hay bale fire

Have your say

Arson has been blamed for a blaze which destoryed hay bales in South Tyneside this morning.

Fire crews from the Marley Park and Sunderland Central stations were called to the Cornthwaite Park area of Whitburn around 3am.

Central watch manager Gordon Chalk said: "Five large bales had been pushed together and there were actually two seats of fire.

"It tied yp two fire appliances for an hour, so it was a very silly tjhing to do."