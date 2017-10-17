Arrest made after man and woman are assaulted in Sunderland street attack

A man and a woman are in hospital after they were seriously injured in an assault last night.

The attack happened at 10.50pm in Geneva Road in Grindon.

The male victim, aged 33, was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with a serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The female victim, who is aged 29, was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital where she is also in a serious condition.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Neighbours living in the area spoke of their shock at the incident.

A man dog sitting for a friend around the corner in said he had heard loud voices outside.

He said: "I saw reflections of flashing blue lights on the windows and I also heard sirens."

A grandfather living nearby said he heard sirens and saw emergency vehicles go past his window.

"I heard man and a young lady got hurt," he added.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan said: “If anyone was in Geneva Road and saw what happened or has any information that can help with our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact us as that information may be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1406 161017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.