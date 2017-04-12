Armed officers storm shop after man carrying machete makes threats in street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following a disturbance on a North East estate.

Northumbria Police say officers were called to Litchfield Terrace in Winlaton, Gateshead, after a member of the public reported seeing a man walking down the street carrying a machete at 4.57pm today.

Litchfield Terrace in Winlaton. Image copyright Google Maps.

It was reported the man walked past several business premises in the area, causing a disturbance and threatening members of the public, before going into nearby B.V. and Sons household goods shop, which had two women inside.

Armed officers attended the incident and entered the shop to protect the two women.

Officers used taser to safely detain the man due to the threat he posed.

Police recovered a samurai sword, a club and a knife from the scene.

One of the two women in the shop suffered head injuries, which are not believed to be serious, and received treatment at the scene from ambulance staff.

The second woman was uninjured but very distressed by the incident.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Inquiries are ongoing and there are additional officers in the area to speak to local people and answer any concerns they may have.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 707 of 12/04/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.