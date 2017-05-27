Arghhh me hearties - ‘tis a pirate’s life for Sunderland youngsters

Shiver me timbers, pint-sized pirates have their own ship.

Delighted pupils at a Sunderland primary school are sailing the seven seas thanks to their own specially-built pirate ship.

Pirates at St Bede's RC Primary School.

The vessel, The HMS Forum, was officially launched - with the help of a bottle of water - at St Bede’s RC Primary School in Washington.

Site manager at the Hampshire Place school, Joseph Valente, along with a small team of helpers, spent months building the impressive ship for the grounds of the school.

Timber for the boat was bought through funding from the parents’ forum and the children couldn’t be more thrilled.

Jonathan Anderson, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “The ship is wonderful, we are really, really proud of it and we are very grateful for it.

The ship is wonderful, we are really, really proud of it Jonathan Anderson

“The kids absolutely love it. We are very lucky to have the large grounds we have at the school and the ship is a wonderful addition to our outdoor facilities.”

To make it a day to remember everyone at the school, including Mr Anderson and the other staff, dressed up in their best pirate costumes to enjoy some swashbuckling fun.

The deputy headteacher said: “It was a great day the kids had a brilliant time - it was everything pirate for the day.”

And, as a thank you to Mr Valente, the children presented him with a photograph of themselves and the ship.

Pint-sized pirates at St Bede's RC Primary School.

Mr Anderson said: “He and the others have done a fantastic job building the ship. He is a huge asset to the school.”

With the release of the new film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the youngsters at St Bede’s will be able to act out their favourite scenes on board their very own ship.