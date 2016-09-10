Are you ready for some fun? Hooten And The Lady comes to Sky 1

In the opening episode, British Museum curator Lady Alex Lindo-Parker (Ophelia Lovibond) jets off to the Amazon in search of Victorian explorer Percy Fawcett’s lost camp.

But after encountering one or two minor mishaps, she is thrown together with the silver-tongued American swashbuckler simply known as Hooten (Michael Landes).

And despite hair-raising encounters with the jungle’s wildlife and a lost tribe, the pair stumble upon El Dorado – the fabled city of gold. But there are rival explorers lurking behind every tree to make sure that getting their hands on any treasure won’t be an easy task.

The series co-stars Jessica Hynes, Shaun Parkes, Jane Seymour and Jonathan Bailey.

We caught up with stars Michael Landes and Ophelia Lovibond.

Michael started his career on the Emmy® Award-winning series The Wonder Years before going on to star as Daily Planet photojournalist Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He has since appeared in numerous hit dramas, while his movie roles include Hart’s War, Final Destination 2, College Road Trip and Lakeview Terrace.

What drew you to the part of Hooten?

I think the writing was the first thing, and Tony [Jordan] had a great track record, but I just loved this character. I loved that he was a bit rough, a bit un-PC and spontaneous and a little naughty and cheeky. The show seemed very ambitious. I thought: how are they going to pull this off? They were pitching to me that they were gonna make the show all over the world and I was a little sceptical because a lot of the time people pretend to do that, but we did go all over the world, which matched the ambition, and that was really exciting.

What was your favourite location?

To watch the sun rise at Angkor Wat in Cambodia was very cool. I love Italy, so the fact that we got towed around on a Vespa with a police escort to every site in Rome that you would want to visit as a tourist was insane.

There are a lot of stunts in the show – did you have much involvement in them yourself?

With the scale of this show, I think all the stunts we did were really ambitious and we did quite a lot of it. We had the stunt coordinators who do all the Tom Cruise movies, so not only were they great guys but you felt like you were in safe hands from day one, so they were able to push us to do more than we’ve ever done before.

Ophelia Lovibond made her film debut in Roman Polanski’s Oliver Twist in 2005, the very same year she appeared in Chris Morris and Charlie Brooker’s prescient cult comedy Nathan Barley. Since then, she has made her mark in Hollywood film and TV roles.

How would you describe the series?

The show is an adventure drama. It’s quite nostalgic in its tone but it’s contemporary and has a big feel to it. It doesn’t feel like a TV show. It’s extremely ambitious and takesyou all around the world to places you mightnot have been to before. It has a Romancingthe Stone feel to it but it has lots of action. There’s a lot of energy but there’s real jeopardy in there as well because you really care about these characters.

How did you enjoy working with Michael Landes?

He was brilliant. He was so easy to work with. From the moment we met there was an immediate rapport between us. Of course we had to play against that when in character, as Hooten and Lady Alex wind each other up. For all Lady Alex’s meticulous pedantry that drives him mad, she’s fearless. Hooten is kind of brutish and inelegant and she finds it irritating, but she also appreciates that he’s loyal and brave. But Michael made things fun and kept people’s energy up.

Why should viewers tune in to the show?

Because it is so different from anything you’ve seen before. It takes you away on these adventures. The unlikely duo is entertaining – the back and forth – the rat-a-tat rapport.Then you’ve got helicopters, explosions, hot air balloons, rhinos and snakes. It’s not just an adventure show and it’s not just an unlikely relationship, it’s a combination of things.

Hooten And The Lady startson Friday on Sky 1 at 9pm.