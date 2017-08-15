Are you brave enough to tackle the Zip Wear challenge?

Want to take the plunge for a very worthy cause?

Sunderland AFC’s charity’s the Foundation of Light has announced the new date for one of its most popular fundraising events, which gives people the change to ride a zip line from the top of the Stadium of Light.

The charity’s ‘Zip Wear’ thrill-ride was initally scheduled for July 16, but will now be held on October 8.

Brave zippers will soar 900ft from the roof of the Stadium of Light to Liebherr Sunderland Works on the opposite bank of the River Wear at a speed of 25mph.

Registration to take part in the event is just £20 and participants are required to raise at least £100 in sponsorship.

Alternatively, places can be bought outright making it an ideal gift for adrenaline junkies or SAFC supporters.

Foundation of Light events manager Jemma Garrett said: “Zip Wear is a really unique opportunity to see the Stadium and the City of Sunderland from a different point of view that you don’t often get access to.

“When you’re stood on the roof of the Stadium of Light you really appreciate both the scale of the zip slide ride across the Wear and the fantastic views you get of the city.

“Of course, there’s also a huge adrenaline rush that comes with riding the slide too!

“I’d also like to thank both Sunderland AFC and Liebherr, whose support is making this event possible, and I look forward to seeing all the Sunderland daredevils.”

The Foundation of Light is financially independent of Sunderland AFC and relies upon fundraising to deliver its life-changing community programmes across the North East.

Participants MUST be at least 12 years old (height and weight restrictions apply) and all under 16s MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the day.

No previous experience is necessary and a specialist team of instructors will ensure participants with all they need to make the zip as safe and as enjoyable as possible.

If you are up to the challenge, book online at zipwear2017.eventbrite.co.uk, call 0191 5515191 or email info@foundationoflight.co.uk for more information.