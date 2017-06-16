Are we expecting a weekend heatwave here in the North East?

The North East is set to share in the warm weather this weekend with nationwide temperatures expected to rocket beyond 30C.

Although the hottest of hot spots is estimated to be in the South and South East, our region is still likely to enjoy above average temperatures for this time of year.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring highs of 24-25C - some 5C above the usual for this time of year - with the possibility of a rise to 26C on Monday before cloudy

conditions and temperatures of 16-17C return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nationally, building heat is predicted to push temperatures above 30C in the South and South East.

Temperatures in the town of Lossiemouth, in Moray, Scotland, hit 29.4C on May 26 while Blackpool enjoyed 28.6C heat on the same day.

"England is easily going to beat that, and even parts of Scotland could get into the mid-20s," said Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna.

"With the building heat across most areas there is a 30 per cent chance of seeing temperatures of 30C on Saturday, but we are more likely to see temperatures in the high 20s, with the possibility of 30C in the South East.

"On Sunday we are more likely to see 30C, with a small chance of an isolated 31C.

"The temperature is going to peak on Monday when we could easily get 31C or 32C."

Don't get too jealous of the warmer weather destined for London and the South, however, as the extra high pressure will lead to muggy and possibly sleepless nights.