Archery club opens doors to visitors to try out shooting skills

People are being given the chance to try out their archery skills as a local club throws open its doors to the public.

Whitburn Archers are inviting people in to see if they can hit the target as part of a weekend of events taking place across the country.

The scheme - by Archery GB - is aiming to boost the number of people taking part in the sport at local level.

The event day - which is open to people of all ages, will take place on Saturday at Brinkburn Community Interest Organisation, in Harton Lane, South Shields, from 10am until 3pm. People can just turn up.

Jan Thornton said: “The open day is for anyone to come along and find out more about Archery and to also have a go.

“Whitburn Archers caters from all different ages and having an open day like this gives people the chance to see if it’s something they are interested in.

“It is also a great way of letting people know we are here.”

Whitburn Archers was set up in 2000 by the five founding members, Ken, Jared, and Jan Thornton along with Barry and Paul Cutting.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength with the club now having both junior and senior sections.

They also have a ‘fletchlings’ group for those under the age of eight.

Whitburn Archers has two level two coaches and three level one coaches.

Head Coach Abby Thornton has also shot for England and was instrumental in setting up one to one coaching techniques to members.

Archery sessions are held at Brinkburn CIO in Harton Lane, on Sundays between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Sessions cost £5 for an hour’s coaching.

Archery has historically been used for hunting and combat.

In modern times, it is mainly a competitive sport and recreational activity