Apprentice Luke signs in at Houghton development

School-leaver Luke Hodgson is learning new lessons at Scholar’s Gate.

The 16-year-old has started an apprenticeship at Miller Homes’ Houghton development, one of four new starters across the company’s North East sites.

Patrick Arkle, operations director at Miller Homes North East, said: “Being able to recruit is always a great position to be in and I’m pleased to have welcomed four new apprentices to the North East team.

“We highly value the importance of giving young people that first step on the career ladder and providing them with a high standard of training, work experience and the possibility of a permanent job offer.

“Our new apprentices have joined the business at an exciting time as we are actively working to grow our presence in the region, with four development launches coming soon as well as more to follow over the next 12 months and beyond.”