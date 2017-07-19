Apprentice Jemma is icing on cake for East Durham business

A new apprentice is the icing on the cake for Natalie Mann.

Natalie, whose Horden-based business The Cake Lady creates decorated cakes for special occasions, found herself struggling to cope at Christmas and, after having to turn to family for help, realised it was time to take on another pair of hands.

It’s an amazing opportunity, I love working with Natalie, and I get to help out in lots of areas of the business. Jemma Hare

Peterlee-based Profound Services guided her through the full process of hiring an apprentice.

“I didn’t want to be let down,” she said. “I’ve worked on my own with help from my mum since setting up, so hiring an apprentice was a big step for me.

“I questioned whether I was good enough to be an employer, but Profound give me all the support until I found the right person and was ready.”

Since joining the business, Jemma Hare has introduced two new social media channels and built a website to expand the business.

“I’ve always been creative. I wanted to get a job that I could develop in and use my skills,” she said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity, I love working with Natalie, and I get to help out in lots of areas of the business. Last week I made my own batch of cupcakes and created toppers for them.

The Cake Lady now has new social channels, new menu options, a website and is about to move into new premises in Dene Terrace.

To find out more about hiring an apprentice, contact Profound Services on 0191 587 4570 or email info@profoundservices.com