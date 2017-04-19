Appeal to trace abuser after disabled man faces ordeal on Metro

A photo has been released by police investigating an incident where a disabled man was abused as he travelled on the Metro.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack.

Between 2pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, April 6, police received a report the 28-year-old was verbally abused on a carriage travelling between Haymarket and West Jesmond Metro stations.

Officers attended but the person responsible had already left the area.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and now police have released an image of a man they need to trace.

He was on the Metro at the time of the incident and may be able to help with the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should contact police on 101 quoting log 537 06/04/17.