Appeal to trace 13-year-old Clarice

Police have appealed for help to trace a 13-year-old girl who is missing from her North East home.

Clarice Hoganson has been missing from her address in Ravenside Terrace, Chopwell, since the evening of Friday, April 14.

Police enquiries to locate her are ongoing and now officers are appealing for help from the public to locate her.

Clarice is described as white, around 5ft2in tall, of medium build and with long, straight, brown hair.

She is believed to have been wearing black leather look trousers, a grey long sleeved tops, a blue denim jacket and brown boots.

Clarice, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1014 14/04/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.