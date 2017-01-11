Appeal to find woman as police try to track down Boxing Day handbag thief

Police hope to speak to this woman as they investigate a bag theft from a bar during a Christmas night out.

Officers in Peterlee wish to speak with the woman in this image as they believe that she may have information relating to the theft of a handbag from The Eden Bar in Peterlee.

The theft happened on Boxing Day, December 26.

Anyone with information which could help identify her can contact Pc Marshall on 101, quoting incident number DHM29122016-0359.