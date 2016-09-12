Appeal launched to find missing woman

Police have issued a plea for help to track down a woman after she went missing last week.

Claire Venison, who is 37-years-old and from Walker in Newcastle, has not been seen since Thursday.

Claire is 5ft 3ins tall, of heavy build and has blonde hair.

She has tanned skin and was last seen wearing white and pink trainers, jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with any information as to whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.