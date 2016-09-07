Appeal for help to trace missing Wearside man

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Wearside.

Kevin Lunn, 33, was last seen yesterday in Milburn Terrace in Shiney Row, Houghton-le-Spring.

He left to go to Newcastle and was dropped off in a taxi in Kingston Park.

It's thought he may have travelled to Edinburgh, although he could still be in the Newcastle area.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall, large build, bald with stubble and wearing black shorts, a blue t-shirt with yellow writing and a blue and grey hoody.

He had blue and black trainers on and was carrying a large black and orange rucksack.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for Kevin or anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in contact on 101 and quote reference 696 070916.