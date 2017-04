A man suffered a broken nose and lacerations to his eye when he was hit with a glass in a Wearside pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 42-year-old man was injured in an assault in Washington.

The incident happened between 7.45pm and 8pm on Sunday, April 16, at The Cherry Tree in Ayton Village Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 928 160417 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.