Appeal after fatal County Durham tractor crash

A driver lost his life when his vintage tractor left the road in County Durham yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident at Bollihope Common on the B6278, south of Stanhope, on the junction with Juniper Banks towards Hill End at around 11.30am.

A vintage vehicle rally was taking place locally and police believe other drivers would have been in the area at the time.

Any members of the public who saw the incident are requested to contact the Collision Unit on 0191 3752159 or dialling 101 quoting reference DHM-28052017-0209