Appeal after driver suffers 'potentially life-changing' injuries in Sunderland crash

Police have renewed an appeal for help after a man suffered 'potentially life-changing injuries' in a road accident in Sunderland.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday, Northumbria Police received reports of a collision at the traffic light junction of the Cedars and Ryhope Road.

The crash involved a silver coloured Skoda Fabia and a black coloured Ford Focus.

The driver of the Focus, a 69-year-old-man, is currently in hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

Police are particularly keen to hear from the driver of another dark red coloured vehicle, which is also believed to have been present at the time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 858 280517.