Ambitious plans for Seaburn get the green light.

A plan to transform Sunderland’s seafront has been given the preliminary thumbs-up - but some residents are unhappy with plans for new housing in the area.

An outline planning application that regeneration business Siglion says will see Seaburn transformed into 'a vibrant mixed-use family seaside destination,' has been given outline planning permission by councillors.

Protestors on the green field site

Now work is set to start on a more detailed proposal, setting out specific details of what the scheme will include.

Permission was given for Siglion to proceed further with its outline plan, which currently sets out areas of Seaburn that are earmarked for leisure development and housing. A masterplan will now be established, and work will progress on formally marketing the development, to attract the best retail and leisure operators to the city.

Siglion chief executive John Seager said that the company's vision was to create a seafront with a unique offer, that would establish it as a genuine destination and a place that helps to retain wealth in the city.

"Seaburn is a really special place, with stunning natural assets and we want to maximise those, with a development that will establish it as a genuine leisure destination," he said

An artist's impression of Siglion's plans for Seaburn

"We are delighted to be able to move forward with our plans, and look forward to delivering something really special that the people of Sunderland and beyond can enjoy.

"All of the developments we deliver are focused on creating environments that promote happiness, health and wellbeing, and we are excited to start pinning down the detail before delivering a development that will capitalise on the vast potential of the seafront as a distinctive, vibrant community where people can come to enjoy, and ensure that the city can attract and retain people who have perhaps not been able to find housing to meet their needs in Sunderland.

"It’s a beautiful site and we want it to be somewhere everyone can enjoy."

Siglion hopes its plan will build on success of the seafront refurbishment in attracting people back to the coast.

(from left) Dave Donaghey, Wendy Hannah and Coun George Howe with residents

Coun Paul Watson, leader of Sunderland City Council and chairman of Siglion, said: "Seaburn is a truly beautiful part of our city, but one that is underutilised as a leisure destination.

"Siglion’s proposal sets the scene to create a truly special place, that will add even more shine to what is already an idyllic beauty spot, only a short distance from the city centre. Over the coming weeks, they will be working with local residents to help develop a vision for the area that will deliver not only for people living here, but will prove attractive to people visiting our seaside.”

Local residents are taking part in a series of workshops and field trips to explore how they would like the Seaburn site to look, and the kinds of activities they would like to see available during the regeneration programme.

As part of that design phase Siglion will appoint a local artist, who will work with in collaboration with Pad Architects and Landscape Projects to inspire the look and feel of the site, and develop a strategy capturing how art can be woven into Seaburn to create the most interesting and exciting seaside development.

The artist – who will be appointed this week - will help make Siglion’s ideas of a 21st Century seafront location a reality; a space day-trippers, walkers, cyclists and families can enjoy. They will also collaborate with landscape architects to develop a public realm strategy, making the most of Seaburn’s outdoor spaces.

The plan will develop into a detailed proposal for a mixed-use site, comprising retail and leisure space as well as housing. It is hoped that the plan will attract interest from boutique hotel operators and on the retail side, anything from ice cream parlours to independent shops. The proposals also include outdoor adventure play areas, with green space on the edge of the development area expected to be transformed into an open-air managed play-park.

But people living near the seafront have raised concerns about plans for new housing in the area.

Residents from Fulwell, Seaburn and Whitburn gathered to protest plans to build new homes - additional to the Siglion scheme - on a green field site next to Weardale Avenue, currenty owned by Sunderland University.

Wendy Hannah, whose home overlooks the land, said: "I think the seafront should be developed, I think the seafront needs more to bring people down.

"But I think this field should be left alone. This field does not need to be developed on.

"We have lived in this house for nine years. When we bought the house, we were assured by the solicitor that this site would not be developed."

Wendy is also concerned about the impact of a large-scale development on local services: "The schools are full," she said.

"If you build more houses, the infrastructure needs to be in place to cope with that."

Dave Donaghey, who also lives in Weardale Avenue, said the emphasis should be on developing attractions to bring people to the seafront, rather than new housing: "We are falling behind when you look at what Newcastle and Durham are doing - or even South Shields."

Joe Stewart, from Birkdale Avenue, South Bents, said it was wrong to use such a site for development.

"I don't believe we have got much green land in the city," he said.

"I think it is incumbent upon us to look after it for future generations. I think there are plenty of brown field sites that are available to be developed. Before we look at green field sites, the brown field sites should be used first.

"We have used this field to play rugby and football with the kids over the years."

Malcolm Bond, who lives in Lonsdale Avenue, said the field was one of the few open spaces in the area.

"It is the only green area around here," he said.

"All the other sites are agricultural land that we have access to."

David Gallant said the land had always been open to the public.

"This has been a right of way for as long as I can remember and I am 72," he said.