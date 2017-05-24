Amazing story of poodle who adopted lamb – and even fed it on her milk

This is the incredible moment a poodle feeds a lamb after taking it under its care.

Three-year-old poodle Noodle has taken on the role of surrogate mother to lamb Debbie, licking and grooming her and even letting her feed.

Rachael Purvis with surrogate poodle Noodle to Debbie the lamb

The adorable pair created a special bond after owner Rachael Purvis, 32, took in the lamb from her flock after its mother had triplets and couldn’t feed her.

Rachael, who runs her own mobile dog grooming business, said she couldn’t believe how Noodle had instantly taken on a mothering role for the little lamb.

She said: “I was so shocked when I saw her feeding Debbie.

“We have small flock of sheep and one had triplets but could only look after two of them, so we had to bottle feed one.

“We took her into the house and more or less as soon as we brought her in Noodle took to her.

“Straight away she was licking and grooming her.

“We just thought it was so cute, but couldn’t believe it when we saw she was feeding her.”

Noodle had a litter of puppies shortly before Debbie’s arrival and she used her left over milk to care for the little lamb.

Mum-of-one Rachael, who has seven other dogs, keeps the flock of eight sheep on a field near to her home on Parkside Crescent.

Rachael, of Seaham, added: “My husband John and I keep sheep as part of a hobby farm a five minute walk from our house.

“Noodle’s puppies were about six weeks old at that point, so there were coming away a little but and as she is very maternal she cared for Debbie too.

“Our friends were just amazed and shocked when they saw her.

“We have looked into it and we have heard of other dogs taking to lambs, but I have never seen one feed them.

“Noodle doesn’t have any milk any more, but still likes to see Debbie and likes to clean her.

“It’s lovely to watch.”